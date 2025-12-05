At the end of a long, soporific Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump perked up enough to offer one of the most vicious attacks on immigrants in the history of the presidency. “I call them animals in many cases,” he said of immigrants who he says entered the country during the Biden administration. He reserved particular ire for immigrants from Somalia, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a naturalized U.S. citizen.
“I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks. And we don’t want them in our country,” Trump growled. A bit later, he continued: “We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage.”
He wasn’t done. During an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday, he repeated his insults. “I don’t want them in our country,” he said. “Their country is no good for a reason.”
While unusually vicious and explicit in its racism, Trump’s expressed hostility to immigrants was not novel. The sentiment is the foundation of his career in national politics. It wasn’t even unusual in the context of the past month, during which Trump pledged on social media to halt all immigration from “Third World Countries” and to “deport any Foreign National” who is somehow “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”
His Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, made clear that this sentiment had been institutionalized in the administration. On social media, she announced that she supported “a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”
“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom,” she wrote, “not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.” It’s a sentiment that mirrors public rhetoric from her department.
There are relatively few precedents for a national leader to have offered such explicitly dehumanizing language. Unsurprisingly, this extreme xenophobia has drawn comparisons to the most infamous such language: the scapegoating of Jews in 1930s Germany.
This is not a novel comparison, having been made at one point (in its most explicit form) by Trump’s own vice president. It’s often offered as a warning, out of concern that the rhetoric that undergirded the Nazis might lead to similar actions in the present. It’s also often used as its own sort of rhetoric, a way of framing Trump’s comments in one of the most negative lights imaginable.
This provides an opportunity for Trump and his allies. Comparing someone to Adolf Hitler (rather like calling someone a racist) is seen as so extreme that it’s self-disqualifying. This is so much the case that the president’s own allies elevate criticisms of his maneuvering near and over the line of fascism as functional comparisons to Hitler, and then summarily dismiss them.
It struck me, then, that it might be useful to assess the most recent disparagement of immigrants through that lens. If comparisons to antisemitic language from the early days of Nazi Germany are unfair and excessive, then it’s useful to delineate how. What if we presented the recent comments from Trump and Noem to historians of that era and allowed them to explain how and where differences existed?
So I did. I reached out to a number of academics with backgrounds in the history of that era in Germany. Not all were willing to speak on the record, but those with whom I did speak did generally agree that while the comparison was imperfect, it was not completely unfair.
A central difference between Trump’s use of dehumanizing language today and the Nazis’ antisemitism is that Hitler and the Germans explicitly and foundationally represented Jewish people as nonhuman — as an “anti-race.” Prior to the rise of the Nazi Party, the small percentage of Jewish people who lived in Germany were integrated into German society, often anonymously. Once in power, the Nazis contrived a racial identity that separated Jews from the rest of the population. Coupled with relentless, explicit propaganda stereotyping Jewish people, the regime laid the groundwork for what was to follow.
“The core message of the Nazi regime from the time that Hitler gave the ‘prophecy’ speech on Jan. 30, 1939, to the time that he shot himself in the head was that the Jews were waging a war of extermination to murder all the German people,” University of Maryland Professor Emeritus Jeffrey Herf told me when we spoke by phone this week. “That they had captured power in Washington, Moscow and London, and that the purpose of World War II was to exterminate the Germans.”
“The Holocaust, in that sense, was presented as an act of self-defense,” Herf continued.