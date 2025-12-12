Opinion

Trump ran as a friend of the working class. Now he’s selling $1 million immigration ‘Gold Cards.’

It’s tough to pitch economic populism to the MAGA base when a million dollars lets you cut the immigration line in Trump’s America.

By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and creator of the “How To Read This Chart” newsletter. He spent 11 years at The Washington Post and is the author of the 2023 book “The Aftermath.”