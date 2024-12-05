Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What the investigation into the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO likely entails

The number of potential suspects is enormous, even if we do have a photograph of a person of interest.

Shooter ‘likely’ surveilled the UnitedHealthcare CEO ‘the day before’: Jim Cavanaugh December 5, 2024 / 09:45
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.