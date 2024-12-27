There is nothing the current Democratic Party can offer Trump supporters

The handwringing since November’s election from Democratic elites and pundits as to how former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris has mostly boiled down to scapegoating: Democrats lost because they didn’t have their own Joe Rogan or because Harris was too progressive or because Gen Z abandoned them. But if you have actually spoken to Trump supporters, as I have, then you know that none of this really mattered as Americans entered the voting booths Nov. 5.
As a journalist, I’ve spent the better part of the last decade monitoring right-wing spaces online and covering far-right extremist influencers. As a civilian, I have Trump supporters in my own family and could fill pages here with accounts of our various political fights across the dinner table since 2015. And so far, I have seen nothing from the Democratic establishment or the liberal media that I believe could have actually convinced Trump supporters to have flipped blue — especially for an establishment Democrat like Harris.
The first thing you have to understand is that Trump supporters may be “low information voters,” in the sense that they aren’t getting much from the establishment media beyond Fox News, but they aren’t checked out. Yes, they’re listening to podcasts like Rogan’s, but they’re also watching videos on Facebook and Instagram, sharing memes and articles in group chats, and closely following what Trump is saying at rallies.
They don’t take what he says literally, but they’re excited about his often contradictory and sometimes outright ridiculous policy ideas, as much as he even has them. And they don’t particularly care how much those line up with establishment Republican ideals, either. You can see this reflected in last month’s results, as red states like Missouri voted for Trump while also voting to increase minimum wage.
Which leads us to a point that most coverage of Trump voters overlooks, something they will happily tell you. At this point, almost a decade into Trump’s political career, his voters don’t see themselves as Republicans. They vote for Trump, and Trump just so happens to be on the Republican ticket.
But that still leaves the question of why those political contradictions don’t bother them, even if they’re all coming from Trump. How could a state like Montana vote for him and also vote to essentially enshrine reproductive freedom in the state’s Constitution? And I’ve seen no better articulation of this tension, and glimpse into the Trump supporter’s mindset, than a quote from a 2019 New York Times story interviewing Trump supporters who started to realize that his policies were negatively impacting their community.
“I thought he was going to do good things. He’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting,” one voter told the Times.
This idea — that a vote for Trump was a vote against the opportunities of some Other — was articulated even more directly in a 2018 essay from The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer entitled “The Cruelty Is the Point.” Trump could announce America was turning into Sweden tomorrow and as long as he told his supporters that the people they don’t like wouldn’t benefit from it, whether it’s trans people, Black people, women or immigrants, they’d happily support it.