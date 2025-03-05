Trump won the White House due to inflation. Now he’s turbocharging it.

The biggest reason President Donald Trump won the White House again was dissatisfaction with the economy under Joe Biden. Specifically, the public’s frustration over a spike in inflation, which, even after it cooled, appeared to leave widespread, lingering resentment over the cost of everyday items at the grocery store and elsewhere. Trump has now enacted an extraordinary tariffs regime that will, by design, cause a spike in many of those items.
Trump’s 25% tariffs on nearly all goods imported from Canada and Mexico and 20% tariffs on goods from China mean that around 40% of the items imported into the United States will be subject to a border tax. Those tariffs will, economists explain, almost inevitably be passed on to consumers as higher prices, just as they were after Trump’s far more targeted tariffs in 2018.
Companies that make canned goods are warning about higher prices since most steel for making cans is imported. Craft beer companies generally don’t have the ability to lower costs to mitigate the higher price of cans, so they will almost certainly raise prices to deal with higher costs. A lot of popular fruit, such as avocados, tomatoes and strawberries, is imported from Mexico and will be hit with tariffs. The most popular beer in America, Modelo, is a Mexican import.
Beyond grocery store items, tariffs could exacerbate the affordable housing crisis by making the lumber imported from Canada more expensive.
Many companies perceived as purely domestic manufacturers who would seemingly benefit from a penalty on foreign competition will nonetheless take a blow because of supply chain norms. Consider, for example, that U.S. auto manufacturers rely on car parts from Canada and Mexico and are going to see a huge spike in costs. “Let’s be real honest: Long-term, a 25% tariff across the Mexico and Canada borders would blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we’ve never seen,” Ford CEO Jim Farley told investors in February.