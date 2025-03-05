Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump won the White House due to inflation. Now he’s turbocharging it.

High prices did Biden in. Now Trump is deliberately making them worse.

Does Trump understand trade policy? John Nichols says he doesn’t think so March 4, 2025 / 09:05
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.