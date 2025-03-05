Trump won the White House due to inflation. Now he’s turbocharging it.

Play

Jared Bernstein, the former chair of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, estimated in a January column for MSNBC that “25% tariffs on all imports out of Canada and Mexico and 10% on China would cost the average household $1,500-$2,000.” (Since then, Trump has doubled the tariff rate on Chinese imports.)

Global markets plunged after the tariffs went into effect Tuesday, and Canada, Mexico and China have announced their own plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, setting in motion a trade war within an extremely interdependent sphere of the global economy. Economic analysts are warning that the drag caused by a tax on over a trillion dollars’ worth of imports is likely to help push the U.S. economy into a recession. As businesses try to navigate an uncertain economic environment with rising costs, hiring is likely to slow down, which in turn is likely to reduce consumer spending and deal a significant blow to economic growth.

Trump’s use of tariffs is not only far more sweeping than anything he did during his first term; it’s the most sweeping use of tariffs by the U.S. government in about a century. The coming economic pain raises political questions: What will happen to Trump’s reputation as an effective steward of the economy as tariffs cause prices to soar and possibly induce a recession? Will business elites who have warmed to him finally experience buyer’s remorse? Will Trump’s base buy his inevitable lies that he’s not to blame for the pinch on their wallet? Will some of the hard-core MAGA base finally hit a wall and turn on its dear leader?

Trump’s tariffs fulfill the ultranationalist promise he made countless times on the campaign trail. He occasionally warned us of the hardship to come alongside his tirades against migrants and nonsense about bringing down prices. But the pain is due to arrive now, and his having predicted it doesn’t mean it’s necessary or any easier to afford.