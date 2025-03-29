Trump’s attack on the Smithsonian is bad. His reason is even worse.

“Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” a frightening executive order from President Donald Trump’s White House Thursday takes aim at the Smithsonian and threatens to pull federal funding for content that promotes “divisive, race-centered ideology.”
The threat to museums such as The National Museum of African-American History and Culture is real. But even more sinister is the administration’s rejection of race as a “social construct,” which is nothing short of an expression of a belief in racial purity and white supremacy.
One of the things that has Trump angry is “The Shape of Power: Stories of Race and American Sculpture,” an exhibit at the American Art Museum that innovatively positions nearly 100 sculptures alongside statements about scientific racism. That’s the discredited belief that there are biologically distinct races of people, with some more superior than others. The exhibition examines how artists and art objects have assisted, reflected or challenged such racist thinking since the 18th century, but Trump, in his executive order expresses disappointment that the show “promotes the view that race is not a biological reality but a social construct.”
Holding that race is not a biological reality is not a mere view. It’s a fact, and the rejection of that fact is a key component of white supremacist thinking. Trump’s executive order claims race-centered ideologies are detrimental to our shared culture but is silent on the fact that white supremacy, which his executive order promotes, has proved to be the greatest, most deadly identity politics of them all. See slavery. See the westward expansion of the United States and Manifest Destiny.
This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to overhaul the way we understand American history. On the heels of the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd’s murder, Trump issued an executive order to create the 1776 Commission, a team of conservative politicians, activists, and pundits (none of them professional historians) to develop a “patriotic education” that rescued American history from identity-driven revision that emphasizes critical thinking over patriotism.
The “1776 Report” was meant as a repudiation of the influential New York Times’ “1619 Project” that reoriented America’s founding myths through the lens of the Transatlantic slave trade. One of Trump’s final acts in office was the official release of that “1776 Report,” and one of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office was to rescind it through his own executive order.
Like the “1776 Report,” the current executive order targeting the Smithsonian is preoccupied with the nation’s founding. It charges Vice President JD Vance with undoing “false revisions” that have brought “negative light” to our founding principles and insists — falsely — that the U.S. has always been a vehicle for universal freedoms.
The administration demands that the Smithsonian – a sprawling network of 21 museums, research centers, an arboretum and a zoo — reflect its version of national identity by the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July 2026. The Smithsonian is not entirely funded by the federal government, but enough of its budget relies on congressional appropriations that it’s always been vulnerable to political whims.
It’s hardly surprising that a backward-looking political movement that seeks to “make America great again” wants its version, and only its version, of the past on display at our country’s highly visible cultural institutions. While people have always disagreed over what happened in the past and how it impacts where we find ourselves today, the Smithsonian is an institution that has helped steer people away from mythologies.