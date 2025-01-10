Opinion

Democrats face their first test on immigration under Trump

Voting for the Laken Riley Act won’t address Americans’ concerns and will only make meaningful reform harder in the future.

Draconian: Geraldo warns former ally Trump on 2025 immigration crackdown January 9, 2025 / 09:55
By  Alicia Menendez  and  Lynox Norman
Alicia Menendez

Alicia Menendez is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. She is also the host of the “Latina to Latina” podcast and the author of “The Likeability Trap: How to Break Free and Succeed As You Are.”

Lynox Norman is a segment producer for "The Weekend" on MSNBC.