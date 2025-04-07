Opinion

We don’t have to wait for the courts to rule on tariffs when Congress is right there

You wouldn’t necessarily know it listening to the president, but the Constitution assigns the power to impose tariffs on Congress, not the White House. 

By  Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson is a Loyola Law School professor and MS NOW columnist.