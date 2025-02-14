Trump’s ‘lawfare’ attack on the courts could backfire on the Constitution

President Donald Trump loves to take a phrase and drain it of all meaning. In his first term, he transformed the term “fake news” from describing a specific problem with a type of misinformation into an attack on any journalist he didn’t like or a piece of journalism that made him look bad.
Now he’s doing the same to the word “lawfare,” and the stakes are even higher — including, potentially, the guardrails of our democracy.
Coined in 2001, “lawfare” refers to the use of courts and other legal systems to damage or delegitimize a political opponent. (It’s also now the name of a nonprofit news site.) After Trump left office four years ago, he began using lawfare incorrectly to describe the various criminal cases he was embroiled in due to paying hush money, allegedly trying to overturn an election and allegedly mishandling classified documents.
Lately he’s started applying it to efforts to fight his administration’s attempts to quickly remake the federal government.
As with the criminal cases, Trump is in court because of his own alleged actions, however. He attempted to unilaterally erase birthright citizenship from the 14th Amendment. He fired inspectors general from more than a dozen agencies without the required 30 days’ warning. He enlisted Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet, to cancel billions of dollars of congressionally allocated spending, then allowed his team unfettered access to sensitive financial and personnel records.
So far, Trump is not winning. His attempt to end birthright citizenship has been blocked by no fewer than four judges. Another judge ordered that the fired head of the agency protecting whistleblowers be reinstated. Another judge blocked Musk’s team from accessing key Treasury data. Another ordered the restoration of webpages on public health websites. Most of these rulings are temporary, a way for judges to hit the pause button while they determine whether the administration was acting lawfully.
Trump and his allies have responded to these setbacks with undisguised contempt.
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump’s basic executive authority.” Vice President JD Vance asserted that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” which could be read as a threat to disregard court orders. Musk even called for a wave of judicial impeachments by Congress.