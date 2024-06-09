Trump wants his gag order lifted. Judge Merchan must say no.

Now that Donald Trump’s trial has ended in conviction — on 34 counts of falsifying documents to hide hush money payments intended to interfere with the 2016 election — the former president is clamoring to get back on the attack. On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers informed Judge Juan Merchan that they and their client wished his gag order against Trump to be lifted. For the sake of protecting the administration of justice, Merchan should not go along with their request.
During and after the trial, Trump has bashed Merchan, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and even President Joe Biden for what he called a “rigged” trial. But the gag order has muzzled Trump from attacking everyone, restricting him from public statements about trial witnesses, jurors and the other prosecutors and court staff as well as their families.
Merchan imposed the gag order to protect the due administration of justice over Trump’s vehement opposition. He found Trump’s history of dangerous rhetoric against jurors, witnesses and others to be a “very real” threat against the trial’s integrity and a “direct attack on the Rule of Law itself.”
Unsurprisingly, Trump could not help but violate the gag order repeatedly. Merchan held him in criminal contempt for willfully disobeying the order 10 times. The court imposed 10 $1,000 fines (the maximum allowed, but which Trump could easily afford) and warned Trump that incarceration was the likely next step if the violations continued.
The threat of jail time successfully deterred Trump, at least directly. Political cronies (by their own admission) traveled in from around the country to circumvent the order and say what Trump was barred from saying. Though the gag order also prohibited Trump from directing others to violate it, the DA’s office wisely chose to focus on completing the trial rather than ask for another contempt finding. And in any case, for once in his life Trump was blessedly muted.
Trump’s attorneys claim that the gag order has served its purpose, and with the trial over there is no need to bar him from verbally assailing witnesses, assistant prosecutors, court staff or their families. In response, prosecutors pointed out that the verdict is not the end of the case; sentencing and post-trial motions remain, as does the need to protect the judicial process. In a case this high-profile, juror safety is still of paramount importance long after a verdict. It would be perverse if jurors were now targeted as a result of their public service. It would also compromise the ability to seat jurors in the three other criminal cases against Trump that remain pending.