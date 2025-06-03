Democrats could learn an important lesson from Trump’s broken promises

During an interview last June, then-candidate Donald Trump was asked what he thought about foreign students attending American universities.
“What I want to do and what I will do is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country,” he said.
It was an idea he’d borrowed from Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, saying foreign students who want to stay after graduation “should not be thrown out of our country.”
As you might have guessed by now, Trump didn’t follow through on that pledge. But he didn’t just renege on his promise; he’s doing its exact opposite. The Trump administration is moving quickly to try to deport foreign students studying here and halting the interviews necessary for foreign students who want to study here in the future.
Setting aside the broken promise for a moment, this episode includes a valuable lesson for Democrats trying to figure out how to make a comeback.
Though he has governed as the most extreme conservative president in the modern era, Trump regularly took more centrist positions as a candidate, especially on moderate and progressive ideas that polled well.
He also threw out so many positions — often on the same issue — that only the most obsessed voters could keep straight what he really thought. His fans often picked and chose the ones they most agreed with, while other voters started to think that he was something of a moderate.
This sounds hard to believe, but polls in 2024 regularly showed that a large number of voters considered Trump something of a centrist. A New York Times/Siena College poll in September found that 10% thought he wasn’t conservative enough, 32% too conservative and 49% “not too far either way.” (A similar plurality, meantime, thought Kamala Harris was “too liberal or progressive.”)
Of course, Trump also made a number of harshly conservative campaign proposals.
In fact, many of Trump’s most controversial actions were previewed quite clearly during the 2024 campaign. He promised to enact the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, impose large tariffs on foreign goods (especially those from China), shut down the Department of Education, pardon all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, kick transgender service members out of the military and stop government efforts to address climate change. Unlike the moderate pledge he has broken, he’s working in earnest to accomplish these goals.
That’s the right-wing version of Trump, and beneath those broad promises are a thousand less visible policy moves being carried out to undermine the government’s ability to function. But there is also a moderate version of Trump that emerges when he speaks off the cuff and says whatever he thinks people want to hear, including some progressive ideas.