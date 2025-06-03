Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats could learn an important lesson from Trump’s broken promises

Voters saw the president as much more moderate because of these particular stances.

Melber on Trump voters’ remorse: When mass deportation hits rural Missouri June 2, 2025 / 04:20
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.