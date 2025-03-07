Opinion

I coined a phrase Trump keeps using. He doesn’t understand it.

The president again used “drill, baby, drill” in his joint address to Congress.

Full: Watch President Trump’s address to joint session of Congress March 4, 2025 / 01:39:05
By  Michael Steele  and  Evan Brechtel
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Evan Brechtel

Evan Brechtel is a segment producer on MSNBC's "The Weekend."