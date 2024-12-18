Opinion

Trump will sue over anything, no matter how frivolous. We can add polls to the list.

Why it’s important to take a step back and put the president-elect's latest threats in context.

Trump sues Des Moines Register and Ann Selzer over Iowa poll December 17, 2024 / 04:02
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.