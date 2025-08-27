Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s trade war has come to your Etsy shopping cart

The abrupt end of the de minimis tariff exemption is having chaotic effects.

Image: A postman enters an Australia Post store
A postman enters an Australia Post store in Melbourne on Aug. 26, 2025.William West / AFP – Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.