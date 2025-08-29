Opinion

Trump’s budget cuts are making another Hurricane Katrina disaster more likely

Parts of the $15 billion flood protection system built after Katrina are already weakening. At the same time, federal budget cuts are gutting the levee inspection program.

Photo collage depicting an archival image of a levee in New Orleans alongside text that reads "Beautiful Bill"
 Because of cuts pushed through by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, the Army Corps of Engineers says it may only be able to do full inspections of New Orleans' levees every five yearsLeila Register / MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Rep. Troy Carter

Rep. Troy Carter represents Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District.