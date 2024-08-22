Tim Walz’s communal patriotism is a striking contrast to Trump’s individualism

“We’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason — we love this country,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at the beginning of his convention speech Wednesday night. He clearly means it — it turns out you can be a skilled politician carrying out a strategy to win an election and also be sincere. In his speech, Walz showed why he offers Democrats an opportunity to reclaim patriotism, and perhaps help redefine it along the way.

For as long as I’ve been writing about politics, I’ve argued against the idea that some of us are “real” Americans and the rest of us are something else, or that some American places are more American than others. Those are pernicious ideas in a country as large and varied as ours, and one built on its ability to constantly remake and renew itself. But let’s be honest: If we put a thousand voters in a mind-reading machine and asked them to picture a “patriotic American,” certain kinds of people would come to mind. They’d look more like Walz than Vice President Kamala Harris: rural rather than urban, from the country’s middle rather than the coasts, male rather than female, and yes, probably white.

Problematic as it might be, the fact that Walz “codes” as the kind of person you just know has a flag flying from their porch means that when he talks about patriotism, he might be able to convince some people who haven’t been too open to Democrats to listen. Which is why Walz’s framing of patriotism as community is so important.

The Harris campaign has put the word “freedom” at the heart of its campaign, and Walz even sometimes describes the campaign ethos as “mind your own damn business.” But he also talks frequently about the nation as a web of commitments and obligations of care. “The family down the road — they may not think like you do, they may not pray like you do, they may not love like you do, but they’re your neighbors. And you look out for them, just like they do for you,” he said in his speech. “Everybody belongs, and everybody has a responsibility to contribute.”

It’s a striking contrast with the Republican ticket, whose understanding of patriotism doesn’t have much to do with neighborliness. Walz’s counterpart, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, said in his convention speech that “the source of American greatness” can be found where his family is from in Kentucky, not because it represents American ideals, but because it “is our homeland. People will not fight for abstractions, but they will fight for their home.” But Vance doesn’t have much to say about what it means to live in that home.

The contrast is even more stark when we consider what Donald Trump has to say about patriotism. He has a schtick he does in which he literally hugs and kisses an American flag, which always gets a laugh from the MAGA faithful. It’s supposed to communicate that he loves his country but his brand of patriotism is utterly hollow. America is our team, we hate all the other teams, and that’s about as deep as it goes. Trump substitutes nationalism for patriotism, insisting that love for America is found in fear and animosity toward the rest of the world.

Think about it this way: What exactly is it about America that Donald Trump loves? Have we ever heard him speak about the extraordinary diversity of our places and people, or our amazing achievements in science and culture, or the majesty of our national parks? Of course not. If you asked him why it is that people across the world dream of coming here, his only answer would be that we have to keep them out.

And when he isn’t in power, he can’t help but describe the country in ways that drip with contempt. As far as Trump’s concerned, this is a land of mayhem and misery, full of losers and suckers who are worthy of nothing but scorn. And he has a particular affection for those who committed treason against America so they could keep other Americans enslaved.

That Trump can say the things he does and still claim to be patriotic only reminds liberals of how long they have been targeted with accusations of insufficient patriotism.

That Trump can say the things he does and still claim to be patriotic only reminds liberals of how long they have been targeted with accusations of insufficient patriotism. It was particularly acute in the years following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and into the Iraq War, when anyone who raised questions about the unfolding disaster of American foreign policy was liable to be told they hated America and were siding with “the terrorists.”

Which makes it all the more heartening to see an all-American guy like Tim Walz make a plea for a different kind of patriotism. At the end of his speech, Walz implored Democrats to work hard in the remaining time before the election. “That’s how we make America a place where no child is left hungry,” he said. “Where no community is left behind. Where nobody gets told they don’t belong.” If he and Harris keep emphasizing that this vision of inclusiveness, care and common fate is at the heart of patriotism, they might just convince a few people that it’s about more than whether you hug a flag.