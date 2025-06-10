Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Sly Stone’s legacy was so much bigger than the music

Stone changed R&B, soul and rock music forever (while helping to invent funk along the way) with a pop sensibility that few artists have ever even dreamed of.

Look Back at Sly Stone’s Musical and Cultural Legacy June 10, 2025 / 03:26
By  Jeff Slate

Jeff Slate

Jeff Slate is a New York City-based songwriter and journalist. His writing can be found at The New Yorker, Esquire, The Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone, among others. He tweets at @jeffslate.