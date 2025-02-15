Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Saturday Night Live’s complicated political legacy

The right has long despised the legendary sketch show for its supposed “liberal bias.” But the show’s history tells a different tale.

Clowned: SNL roasts ‘snoozer’ Trump rallies in comic takedown as Harris gains in polls September 30, 2024 / 06:12
By  Christian Schneider

Christian Schneider

Christian Schneider writes the Anti-Knowledge newsletter. He is a co-host of the podcast "Wasn't That Special: 50 Years of SNL." 