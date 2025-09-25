Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The roots of belief in the 2025 Rapture that didn’t happen

There's a reason this 19th century biblical interpretation of Jesus’ second coming — and the end of the world — is especially popular among American evangelicals.

Silhouetted hands raised towards a bright sun and a wooden cross.
The rapture was recently prophesied to happen Tuesday and Wednesday.whitemay / Getty Images
By  Robert D. Cornwall

Robert D. Cornwall

Robert D. Cornwall is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Now retired from his ministry at Central Woodward Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Troy, Michigan, he serves as minister-at-large in Troy. He holds a Ph.D. in historical theology from Fuller Theological Seminary and is the author of numerous books, including “Eating With Jesus: Reflections on Divine Encounters at the Open Eucharistic Table” and “Second Thoughts About Hell: Understanding What We Believe,” co-authored with Ronald J. Allen. 