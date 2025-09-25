The roots of belief in the 2025 Rapture that didn’t happen

Once again, the “rapture” is on the minds of many. For some, it’s serious business, while for others, it’s an opportunity to share a silly meme on social media. People have been predicting the Second Coming of Jesus, along with the end of the world, for centuries.
While these predictions have roots in certain readings of the New Testament, belief in the “rapture” of believers at the time of Jesus’ return to Earth is rooted in a particular form of biblical interpretation that emerged in the 19th century. Known as dispensational pre-millennialism, it is especially popular among American evangelicals.
The idea of the “Rapture” is based on a reading of 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, a letter from the Apostle Paul, which speaks of Christ’s followers’ being caught up when he returns in the clouds at the end of time. Although many, including me, question this interpretation, the idea of the rapture at the time of Jesus’ second coming is popular among many Christians who have been influenced by dispensationalism, especially as it has been popularized by numerous books and movies, including Hal Lindsey’s bestseller from the 1970s, “The Late Great Planet Earth,” and Tim LaHaye’s more recent “Left Behind” book series.
The most recent “rapture craze” is rooted in a prediction from a South African man named Joshua Mhlakela, whose dream in 2018 predicted that Jesus would return on Sept. 23 or 24, 2025. That prediction first gained traction on TikTok and then went viral. If history is any guide, Mhlakela’s prediction will not be the last.
Perhaps the most famous such prediction in American history came from a Baptist preacher named William Miller, whose readings of Scripture, especially the Book of Daniel and the Book of Revelation, led him to conclude that Jesus would return sometime between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844. When this date passed, he recalculated the date several times and finally landed on Oct. 22, 1844. While modern social media did not exist at the time, he gained a very large following among Christians who found his interpretation compelling. Thus, many joined him on Oct. 22 of the year in question, hoping that Jesus would return as he predicted, only to experience “The Great Disappointment.”
Some of those followers sought to resolve the problem by adjusting the meaning of Miller’s prediction. Among these followers was Ellen G. White, a founder of the Seventh-day Adventist movement. Another follower, Charles Taze Russell, the founder of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, predicted Jesus’ return in 1914. When that event failed to materialize, adjustments were made to accommodate it. Over time, many others have attempted to predict Jesus’ Second Coming, Harold Camping’s 12 failed predictions being the most famous. This is true despite Jesus’ own warning that no one knows the timing of this event (Matthew 24:36).
Interest in the Second Coming of Christ, the rapture and other predictions of the end of the world often emerges during times of stress and anxiety.
In the 1840s, there was concern about the emerging conflict over slavery. In the early 20th century, there were two world wars and the emergence of communism. In this moment, there is great uncertainty about the economy, political instability, the rise of authoritarianism around the globe, including the United States, along with wars and rumors of wars, all of which create anxiety.
There is a special interest in Russia’s war in Ukraine, along with the war in Gaza. Both of these wars interest Christians influenced by dispensationalist theology, especially as it is popularized by authors such as Lindsey and LaHaye, or those who listen to preachers who share their beliefs. They look at world events through this lens and begin to see patterns that suggest the end is near.