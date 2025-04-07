The 3 words that Putin apologists use to blame the West for Russian aggression

This is the first in a five-part MSNBC Daily series, “The Future of NATO.” With the Trump administration attacking allies, removing troops from European training missions, handing Ukraine’s bargaining chips to Russia and refusing to guarantee European security even as “backstop” — we’re asking five crucial questions about the future of NATO, the U.S. and Europe.
At a time when NATO faces perhaps its greatest challenge, the question of its so-called “expansion” at the end of the Cold War remains very much alive. The two matters are, in fact, closely entwined. NATO’s enemies — both in Russia and now, sadly, in and around the White House — continue to deploy spurious arguments to weaken the alliance and justify Vladimir Putin’s brazen war of aggression against Ukraine.
The flawed argument about NATO expansion flows from two false premises. One is that in February 1990, when then-U.S. Secretary of State James Baker uttered the words “not one inch eastward,” he allegedly “promised” Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that the American-led defense alliance would not enlarge.
Many of those who have latched on to this phrase are oblivious to the context. Baker and Gorbachev were discussing German reunification, not central and Eastern European security. At the time, Baker made no hard and fast promises, for these were exploratory talks to test ideas, and both sides vowed to speak more in the future. Nor, as secretary of state, was Baker in a position to promise anything. The president needed to sign off on any pledge.
Crucially, President George H.W. Bush never used the “not one inch” phrase. Instead, he spoke about the “special status” of East German territory, which would have to be negotiated (for this was seven months before the details were enshrined in the “Two Plus Four” treaty settling the German question).
While the diplomatic reality of 1990 was complicated, the unscrupulous political use of these discussions has been quite simple. Putin has repeatedly deployed the false notion of the West’s “broken promises” in his propaganda campaign as he seeks to reclaim the Soviet sphere of influence lost at the end of the Cold War. For him, the “not one inch” phrase is a useful tool as he seeks to push NATO back to its 1997 borders while justifying his military actions and own revanchism and revisionism.
Unfortunately, Putin has also found useful idiots in the West, willing to aid and abet his nefarious campaign.
The second flawed premise about the 1990s is based on the belief that America was in some way the aggressor — that Washington used NATO to expand America’s own influence while looking to humiliate and directly threaten the Russian Federation in the process.
What this argument totally ignores is the agency of European states. After 1991, those in central and Eastern Europe especially benefited from NATO’s “open door” policy, effectively in existence since 1949, for it is based on Article 10 of the founding treaty.
What’s more, according to the principles of the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, as sovereign states these European countries also have the right to freely choose whether to join any alliance — a right that Moscow acknowledged when it signed the act. The ex-Soviet satellite states and the Baltic states utilized these opportunities, in large part, because they had never wanted to be part of Stalin’s “empire by imposition” symbolized by the Warsaw Pact. They also feared that as soon as Russia recovered from its economic collapse and postcolonial trauma, it would expand again.
These concerns were met by significant skepticism. In the 1990s, Washington (and other capitals) were still gripped by hopes for a “commonwealth of nations” and a “better” post-Berlin Wall world.
Yet ultimately, Russia’s democracy was stillborn. Already under President Boris Yeltsin, ultranationalism, authoritarianism and talk of the “near abroad” and “russkii mir” raised the specter of Russian neo-imperialism. After Putin arrived at the Kremlin, Russian ambitions — and Eastern European fears — eventually came true.