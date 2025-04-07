Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The 3 words that Putin apologists use to blame the West for Russian aggression

“Not one inch” was never a promise to Russia that NATO wouldn’t expand.

‘No one has been played as hard as Trump’: Reaction to Trump and Putin’s phone call March 18, 2025 / 10:25
By  Kristina Spohr

Kristina Spohr

Dr. Kristina Spohr is a Professor of International History at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).