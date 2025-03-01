Elon Musk’s new look sends a message

There has never been a figure like Elon Musk in the White House, right down to his choice in clothes.
The billionaire federal contractor showed up at President Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting of the year dressed like the head roadie at a heavy metal concert, a striking contrast to the sea of suits and ties around him.
Instead of the usual button-down dress shirt, Musk wore a single-breasted charcoal peacoat, which he opened wide at one point to show off the words “tech support” in large letters on a black T-shirt. His outfit was complemented by two bespoke items: a Tesla-themed Texas belt buckle and a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.
The effect was a kind of false humility. By dressing down, Musk seemed to be sending a message that he doesn’t need to conform to the dress code that’s long been expected of White House visitors, marking himself as separate from the Cabinet officials — and even the president — who were dressing the part.
That might have been overlooked if he were, in fact, just a tech support guy there to answer a quick question. But he’s not. He’s the richest man in the world; the largest single donor of the 2024 election cycle; the most-followed person on X, the social media platform he owns; a major federal contractor; and the putative head of a massive effort to fire tens of thousands of federal workers and override long-standing constitutional restrictions on the executive branch.
Musk’s casual clothes and jokey T-shirt were the sartorial equivalent of the shell game that White House attorneys have played with federal judges over the last few weeks, claiming that Musk is definitely not the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and does not wield any actual budgetary power even as he posts triumphantly on X that he’s “deleting” programs created by Congress. Sure, his shirt says, he’s just “tech support.”
But there’s even more going on with this fit, which borrows from a lot of different sources.
The dressed-down look has its roots in Silicon Valley, where tech entrepreneurs have long embraced an extreme version of business casual. You may know this aesthetic from the scene in the movie “The Social Network” where Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, intentionally shows up late to a meeting with venture capitalists wearing a bathrobe and pajamas as a power play.
The oversize belt buckle appears to be a nod to his recent relocation of Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas. It feels similar to when Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, his space-tech competitor, began wearing a cowboy hat and boots after he went to space from a launchpad in the West Texas desert. Locked in their own personal space race, the two billionaires have created a new “space cowboy” aesthetic that borrows a lot from the freewheeling fashion of Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.
When he got heavily into conservative politics, Musk debuted the all-black version of Trump’s iconic hat as part of his “Dark MAGA” shtick. According to a report in Axios citing unnamed sources, the Trump team has sold $1.6 million worth of the black MAGA hats since the election, nearly twice as many as the classic red hat. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February, Musk debuted an even newer version, featuring a Germanic-looking black-letter font, the kind typically used by thrash metal bands that put unnecessary umlauts in their names.