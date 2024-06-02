Mike Johnson reveals his sweeping plan for a second Trump term

With even a marginally good showing in November, Republicans could find themselves in complete control of the federal government. Former President Donald Trump knows what he wants to do with all that power: Use the executive branch to take revenge on his enemies, then implement a radical plan to remake the federal government in ways that remove accountability and move toward the dictatorship he has always dreamed of. But Republicans in Congress won’t just be sitting on their hands. They have their own agenda, one that deserves more attention. It’s as radical as you might imagine, if not more so.
We saw in his first term that Trump neither understands nor particularly cares about legislation; his attention span is too short, and he can’t bother with working out legislative details or assembling a coalition to pass bills. That’s one reason that he signed only one significant piece of legislation not born of pandemic emergencies: the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was a boon to corporations and the wealthy.
As House Speaker Mike Johnson recently told Semafor, safeguarding and expanding those tax cuts would be the first priority of a Republican Congress in 2025. This is not a surprise: cutting taxes for rich people will always be the first legislative priority for any Republican Congress. They might or might not restrict abortion, increase military spending or cut social programs. But they absolutely, positively will cut taxes for the wealthy.
Like other tax cuts, the TCJA was passed under “reconciliation,” a process that allows one bill per fiscal year to circumvent the Senate filibuster and pass with a simple majority. And since the rules forbid reconciliation bills from expanding the deficit beyond a 10-year budget window, the TCJA was written so that many of its tax-cutting provisions would expire after those 10 years are up, which would be in the middle of a second Trump term.
Extending the tax cuts — and adding new cuts for the wealthy and corporations — will be the first job for Republicans. Their sincerity is evident, because while on many issues Republicans will retreat when the political risks are too high, they push ahead with tax cuts for the wealthy no matter the political cost. The TCJA was spectacularly unpopular — even less popular than previous tax increases — but Republicans passed it anyway. (It helped that the bill contained multiple provisions that personally benefited members of Congress).
Extending the TCJA will, according to current estimates, add $4 trillion to the debt over 10 years. If you thought that would worry Republicans, who constantly claim concern over the national debt, “If you’re extending existing tax policy, that isn’t offset,” explains Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., who may be the Senate majority leader next year. He even claims that “if it’s a pro-growth tax policy, it’s going to generate more revenue” — the same claim Republicans consistently make, even though it is consistently wrong.