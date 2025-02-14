The three most likely ways Republicans will try to cut Medicaid

The Trump White House and the Republican Congress have many unresolved budget moves in 2025, but one two-part fiscal strategy seems for certain: seek hundreds of billions in Medicaid cuts and spare no contortion in describing them as “painless.” The House GOP’s new budget blueprint unveiled Wednesday makes clear Republican plans to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid. The Republican budget plan tasks the committee overseeing Medicaid with finding $880 billion in cuts, with more conservative members insisting on going even deeper. Despite this, President Donald Trump recently claimed that any savings from Medicaid would affect only “abuse or waste,” while Speaker Mike Johnson’s insists that “Medicaid has never been on the chopping block.”
It is not too early for defenders of Medicaid to expose “big but painless cuts” as a sham. For tens of millions of Americans — from individuals with autism, to seniors requiring long-term care, hard-pressed workers, poor and middle-class children, and those relying on rural hospitals — there is no such thing as a painless Medicaid cut.
Trump, Johnson and his allies have little choice but to market large Medicaid savings as only harmless belt-tightening and reducing waste. With only a few votes to spare, Republicans must create a reconciliation package that can satisfy a large block of the very conservative House Freedom Caucus demanding deep entitlement cuts without scaring off Republicans members in more moderate districts. This is no easy tightrope to walk.
It doesn’t help that Republicans seem to believe that if you find yourself in a budget hole, keep digging. Even as the party’s fiscal hawks decry existing deficits, they plan to significantly increase those deficits with over $4 trillion over 10 years to fully extend Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an expanded State and Local Tax deduction, increased defense and homeland security spending, and campaign promises like tax cuts on tips and overtime.
Key Republican members of the House and Senate are already planning to blur this harsh fiscal reality by framing the extension as just continuing “current policy” while resorting to what former President George H.W. Bush once called “voodoo economics” — the unsupported assumption that tax cuts generate enough revenues to substantially pay for themselves. But the Congressional Budget Office and other independent analyses will lay bare the high deficit path that all-GOP government is bringing.
House Freedom Caucus members see no way to moderate this fiscal bleeding other than demanding $2 trillion in mandatory spending cuts. With the Trump administration claiming that Social Security and Medicare will not be touched, Medicaid has become the No. 1 target for major cuts. But that creates another problem for House Republican leaders looking for 218 votes: Some Republicans from more vulnerable districts will rightly fear that their constituents will revolt if they are demanding close to $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts to help pay for over $2 trillion in tax relief for the wealthiest Americans.
To appease both factions, Republican leaders appear to feel that they have little choice but to go big on Medicaid cuts while trying to convince voters they will be harmless. The heart of this strategy will be to suggest that major GOP cuts will only trim “abuse or waste” and limit excessive growth in spending. Both premises are mistaken. Improper payment rate for Medicaid came down significantly under the Biden administration to around 5% — in line with similar costs in the private sector.
And according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, more than three quarters of Medicaid’s improper payments describe situations in which “a state or provider missed an administrative step and do not necessarily indicate fraud or abuse.” As for spending growth, since 2014 when the ACA expanded Medicaid, the annual price growth of private insurance has been nearly double that of Medicaid. From 2008 to 2023, private health care costs per enrollee rose nearly three times as fast as Medicaid costs per enrollee.
Republicans’ “big but painless” cuts could take many shapes, but three policies are likely to stand out. The first and most likely part of this package is to push “work requirements” as a pretext to block Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands through a whole new web of red tape. All of us should want to crack down on fraud or anyone taking advantage of taxpayer dollars, but there is no evidence that many Americans are opting out of the workforce to get Medicaid.
When Arkansas added work requirements in 2018, the CBO reported that “neither employment nor the number of hours worked increased,” while thousands lost coverage. Georgia’s experiment with work requirements led to similarly poor results. The CBO estimates that the most recent version of Republicans’ plan for nationwide work requirements would lead 600,000 Americans to become uninsured. And as it would raise only $100 billion — less than one-twentieth of the cost of tax relief for Americans making over $400,000.
The second possible proposal for those seeking to portray major Medicaid cuts as harmless are the GOP’s “per capita caps,” which Freedom Caucus members have particularly pushed. Per capita caps limit Medicaid funding per beneficiary at levels that fail to keep pace with the projected costs of promised health care benefits. The upshot is arbitrary cuts to the program below what is needed to provide health care to the seniors, disabled Americans, workers and children it covers. This results in cuts that compound over time as federal funding falls further and further behind the cost of health care, forcing states to cut benefits and reduce coverage.