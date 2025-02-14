Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The three most likely ways Republicans will try to cut Medicaid

Trump and his allies have little choice but to market large Medicaid savings as only harmless belt-tightening and reducing waste. Don't believe them.

GOP using spending cuts as ‘trojan horse’ for ‘giving away nation to billionaires’: Sen. Merkley February 13, 2025 / 09:19
By  Gene Sperling

Gene Sperling

Gene Sperling served as director of the National Economic Council under President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and was recently a senior advisor to President Joe Biden. 