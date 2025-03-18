Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Jessie Hoffman’s obvious guilt doesn’t mean Louisiana is right to execute him

A prosecutor told jurors Jessie Hoffman had "ice water in his veins," but what's colder than keeping a man in a cage for almost 30 years and then killing him?

“Violently shaking, thrashing:” Witness details first ever nitrogen gas execution January 26, 2024 / 04:58
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.