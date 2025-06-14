Opinion

The mixed messages of Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery honesty

Denying and then finally admitting to plastic surgery — once the stakes are not so high, the stigma is gone and the checks are cashed — isn’t a cause so much as it is a symptom.

By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.