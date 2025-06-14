The mixed messages of Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery honesty

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner ignited media and internet discourse with a full-throated admission of plastic surgery. Jenner shared the specs of her breast augmentation in response to a TikTok user inquiring about the details of her procedure, commenting, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”
Jenner’s comments have inspired influencers, aspiring influencers, and the chronically online to follow suit. For the past week, my TikTok and Instagram feeds have been dominated by high-angle videos of women walking in tank tops with their own augmented breasts front and center. One creator with nearly 40,000 followers posted a video walking alongside her Great Dane. “385cc (L) 415cc (R), Full Profile, Silicone, Gummy Bear, Over the muscle + Mesh Bra”, she wrote in white block letters superimposed over the video. She, like Jenner, ended the post by tagging her surgeon.
While Jenner has been praised for her honesty, her TikTok comment is much more akin to an internet trend than the beginnings of some sort of a transparency revolution.
Jenner’s fame and success has always been linked to her appearance — or, more accurately, conversations about her appearance. And there is no celebrity today that comes close to the level of influence the Kardashian-Jenner family has held in popular culture.
There was a time, not long ago, where such an admission was unimaginable coming from Jenner. Despite widespread speculation and cultural obsession about Jenner’s very obviously filler-enhanced lips, she vehemently denied any sort of injectable for years, pointing instead to how she did her makeup. The result was a shift in makeup trends, the launch of Jenner’s uber-successful makeup brand and, eventually, a normalization of lip filler. Whether you bought one of Kylie Cosmetic’s Lip Kits or not, in the mid-2010s everyone faked lip filler with over-lined lips and heavy matte lipsticks.
Jenner eventually admitted to receiving lip filler on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” only after turning the zeitgeisty conjecture about her lips into a successful marketing strategy for her brand. In an almost Orwellian move, she convinced a generation of young people not to believe what was visibly obvious — and instead, believe in the efficacy of the product she was shilling. And it worked. Jenner became, controversially, “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 21.”
It is much easier to embrace honesty and transparency when you don’t have something to gain (say, a lot of money in sales) from obfuscating the truth.
Reflecting on Jenner’s recent post, I’m reminded of when Heidi Montag, the star of MTV’s seminal shows “The Hills” and “Laguna Beach,” admitted to a full-body plastic surgery workup on prime-time television. Then just 23, Montag wasn’t much older than Jenner is now when she sat on a couch with her mother and her sister and shared a list of her elective surgeries. At the time, Montag’s plastic surgery was received extremely poorly. She was harshly judged, of course, but she was also pitied. Her admission of plastic surgery wasn’t seen as powerful or honest, but as weak and vapid.