Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Katie Porter’s meltdown proves candidates can’t be shamed into quitting anymore

In the digital era, candidates have no incentive to drop out; given the ocean of information, any attention is now good attention.

Katie Porter going viral for interview about California Governor’s race October 9, 2025 / 09:56
By  Christian Schneider

Christian Schneider

Christian Schneider writes the Anti-Knowledge newsletter. He is a co-host of the podcast "Wasn't That Special: 50 Years of SNL." 