Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s ‘slave mentality’ comments should anger all Latinos

Crockett’s remarks weren’t just offensive. They were hurtful. And all Latinos, no matter their political ideology or leaning, should speak out against them.

Rep. Crockett slams Trump as ‘simple-minded’ and ‘underqualified’ at House hearing September 19, 2024 / 01:10
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.