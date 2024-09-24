Why Janet Jackson’s comments about Kamala Harris are especially disappointing

Music legend Janet Jackson is rightly receiving backlash for mischaracterizing Vice President Kamala Harris’ race in an interview with The Guardian, when she was asked about her feelings about the possibility of a Black woman being elected U.S. president.
“She’s not Black,” the 58-year-old five-time Grammy Award winner said. “That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” Guardian reporter Nosheen Iqbal described herself as “floored” when Jackson then claimed that Harris’ father, who’s Black, is white. But maybe Iqbal shouldn’t have been shocked. We like to think that celebrities, especially beloved, or even idolized, ones like Jackson, are savvy enough to tell truth from fiction.
It wasn’t so much that Jackson was misinformed, but that she echoed MAGA-fueled lies. Her statement about what she heard sounded eerily similar to former President Donald Trump’s lie at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in July that the biracial Harris — who says she was raised as a Black woman, attended the historically Black Howard University and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black sorority — “happened to turn Black” out of political expediency. And that only recently.
Jackson seemed disturbingly unaware that she was spouting misinformation. It’s a moment that should cause us to rethink what it means to have celebrities expressing their political views and making political endorsements when, as a rule, those celebrities live radically different lives than the rest of us.
Jackson, the youngest child in a family of entertainers, cemented her public image as a champion for social justice when she lamented George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and vocally supported Black Lives Matter. She has repeatedly used her social media platforms and live performances to speak out against sexism, racism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination, including xenophobic attacks on immigrants. Even though her advocacy is mostly tied to heartfelt pleas during award acceptance speeches and concerts, the soft spoken icon has not left any doubt about what outrages and concerns her. And none of it seems aligned with the far political right.
At this point, it’s difficult to view any questioning of Harris’ race as anything other than an unwarranted personal attack, and it’s disappointing that Jackson, who was herself mistreated, isn’t making that connection.
After the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during halftime at the 2004 Super Bowl — Justin Timberlake tore away part of her clothing and exposed her breast — she had her songs pulled from the radio and was dis-invited from that year’s Grammy Awards. Timberlake suffered no consequences and in 2018 was given a solo Super Bowl halftime show.
Even as Jackson’s career stalled, for the most part, Jackson’s Black fans stood by her, correctly seeing her as the victim of a double standard. Perhaps, that is why her reluctance to support the Black candidate running against Trump — whose racist language and racist policies are well known — is so baffling. In addition to questioning Harris’ background, she warned that there would be social mayhem regardless of who was elected without stating any preferences. (Here, it’s probably important to mention that Janet Jackson was raised by a mother, Katherine Jackson, who is a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and Witnesses don’t participate in politics. In the past, Janet Jackson has said her religious upbringing was very important to her but that she didn’t identify as a Witness.)
But politics aside, Janet Jackson’s comments discounting Harris’ race shine a light on how isolated celebrities are from the rest of us. There is no reason to disbelieve Jackson’s earlier social advocacy but it does lead one to wonder how deeply those commitments are felt when the same person can unwittingly play into what Harris aptly called the “same old, tired playbook” about Black people in leadership positions. It’s unnerving when Black people appear to flip through the same book for information about each other. While there are some Black Trump supporters, given her past social positions, it’s hard to imagine Jackson among them.