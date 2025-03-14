Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Caleb Wilson’s hazing death is a familiar cautionary tale

This awful tragedy reaffirms a consistent problem in Black Greek-lettered undergraduate organizations.

Friends and family mourn loss of Southern University student February 28, 2025 / 01:35
By  Walter M. Kimbrough

Walter M. Kimbrough

Walter M. Kimbrough is the interim president of Talladega College and a former president of Philander Smith College and Dillard University. He is author of "Black Greek 101: The Culture, Customs and Challenges of Black Fraternities and Sororities."