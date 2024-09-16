Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Secret Service didn’t fail Trump on Sunday. America’s gun culture did.

Sunday’s incident was another close call just two months after the attempted assassination of Trump at an open air rally in Pennsylvania.

Suspected gunman in tweet says Trump was his ‘choice’ in 2016 September 16, 2024 / 09:50
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.