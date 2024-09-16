The Secret Service didn’t fail Trump on Sunday. America’s gun culture did.

On Sunday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had to be whisked away while members of his Secret Service detail fired upon an apparent would-be assassin who they had spotted pointing an assault-style rifle toward the golf course Trump was on. We’ve reached an inflection point in our society. We can’t keep the most vulnerable among us, our school children, safe from shooters, and now we can’t guarantee the security of the most protected high-ranking officials in and around our government.
It’s time to ask whether we’re OK with ignoring the root cause of this lunacy. I, for one, am not.
Sunday’s incident was another close call just two months after the attempted assassination of Trump at an open air rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service internal report on its own lapses, which led to eight shots fired at Trump by a young sniper on July 13, was scathing. Yet, despite all their obvious mistakes that day, we’ve essentially dumped a now virtually impossible task on the lap of federal agents and told them to figure it out. That task, to guard the lives of their protectees in outdoor settings, including in the 31 states that allow citizens to walk around displaying a gun, in a nation with 20 million assault-style rifles, defies logic. Something must change.
We can talk all day about the need for increased use of technology, drones, cameras, aircraft, dogs, increased staffing of the Secret Service and enhanced federal funding for local police support of the Secret Service, but none of that will change the fact that people who should never have a gun are walking around with high-powered weapons. In fact, the Secret Service budget has expanded by 55% in the last decade according to the CATO institute. Those extra dollars seem to not have had an impact on the agency’s ability to successfully carry out their “Zero Fail” mission. That’s because you can’t just throw money at an implausible mission and hope it helps.
The man arrested in Sunday’s incident had been charged more than 100 times by police in North Carolina, including charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction and a fully automatic machine gun, resisting an officer, and hit and run. We don’t yet know whether this man was in lawful possession of the assault-style rifle he wielded on Sunday, nor do we know whether he had any felony convictions that would have precluded his purchase or possession of a gun. Nevertheless, ask any responsible gun owner if this guy should have a gun, and they’d tell you, “No.” That’s where we need to focus: the guns, and people who shouldn’t have them.
The truth is that the Secret Service didn’t fail on Sunday. Agents spotted a rifle barrel pointing through the shrubs along the golf course fence line. While some agents safeguarded Trump, others fired shots at the suspect. Trump was not harmed, and the assailant was eventually apprehended by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies. That’s the problem with too many guns in the hands of too many potential bad actors: Everything can go well and still nearly kill a presidential nominee. That’s why we need bipartisan action on guns now.
And there are things we can do to focus on root causes — guns and mental health. Here are three to start: