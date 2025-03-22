Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Forever 21 created the conditions for its own unraveling

I shouldn’t feel a thing about Forever 21 shutting its sliding glass doors for good. But I can't help but feel nostalgia for an era of naive abundance.

Forever no more. Iconic American retailer to close its doors March 17, 2025 / 01:28
By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.