DOGE’s spending cuts pass the buck to America’s women

Elon Musk is cutting federal spending, but women will end up paying the price.
The putative head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency is laying off tens of thousands of federal workers who help Americans obtain special education services for their children, sign up for health insurance, find financial aid for college, file their taxes and enroll in Social Security, among other things.
This is being presented as a way to trim the federal budget, but it’s really just shifting the burden to America’s mothers, sisters and daughters, who will have to help their families cover the gap.
In my research as a sociologist, I found that the United States has long relied on women’s unpaid labor as a social safety net, especially during times of crisis.
World War II is a great example. Yes, men were off fighting fascism on the battlefield. But that left women doing double- or triple-duty at home: caring for their children and their parents, planting victory gardens and running scrap drives, while also filling the factory jobs men had left behind.
When the war was over, American policymakers abandoned women. Unlike their European allies, who strengthened their social welfare programs after the war, the United States ended the childcare centers Congress had started, let businesses reinstate bans on employment for mothers and married women, and worked with the media and medicine to gaslight women, calling them “crazy” or even questioning whether they were “real” women if they didn’t want to abandon their new jobs to the men returning home.
More recently, women were called on to keep the country running during the Covid pandemic.
When everything shut down in 2020, women bore the brunt of the job cuts and — as I found in my research with families across the country — became the default caregivers at home. Women made sure that children were cared for in the absence of in-person schooling and childcare centers, that elderly family members got their medications, that their families maintained ties with friends and neighbors, that colleagues and clients had someone to turn to for emotional support and even that the men in their households wore masks and washed their hands.
And again, when it was over, policymakers abandoned women. They could have enacted President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which would have used higher taxes on billionaires and big corporations to fund child tax credits; lower health care costs; ensure universal access to affordable, high-quality preschool, childcare and eldercare; and provide more support for the people — disproportionately women — providing that care. Instead, billionaires and big corporations killed the bill, forcing women to take care of those left sicker, sadder and more stressed than they could have otherwise been.