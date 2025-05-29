Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The uncomfortable truth about Democrats’ problem reaching male voters

The numbers tell a sobering tale.

‘Girl on Girl’ examines what made the 2000s toxic for women April 28, 2025 / 05:30
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.