Biden is leaving the White House with two wildly different legacies

From a policy standpoint, he arguably ranks among the best one-term presidents. But that isn‘t the full measure of his presidency.

Reflecting on Biden’s complicated presidential legacy as he prepares to leave office December 31, 2024 / 03:17
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.