Biden is leaving the White House with two wildly different legacies

In just a few weeks, Joe Biden will depart the Oval Office for the last time with a legacy featuring more highs and lows than perhaps any president in modern American history.
From an economic policy standpoint, Biden’s presidency was remarkably successful. When he took office in January 2021, he inherited an economy that was in free fall, battered and bruised from the Covid pandemic. He helped engineer a “soft landing” generally considered among the best in the world.
In his four years in office, 16 million new jobs were created — the most of any single presidential term, including a significant increase in manufacturing jobs. The unemployment rate fell to the lowest in 50 years. Wage growth increased, particularly among the working class, and a record 20 million applications for new businesses have been filed since Biden took office.
From a legislative standpoint, Biden signed into law several major bills, including a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act. The latter included nearly $400 billion to mitigate the impacts of climate change, the largest such investment any country has ever made. The IRA additionally enabled Medicare to negotiate — and subsequently reduce — drug prices. Biden also signed the CHIPS Act, which provided more than $50 billion in spending to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, and the first gun safety legislation in decades.
As for foreign policy, Biden finally ended the U.S. war in Afghanistan and assembled a global coalition to challenge the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While there are legitimate criticisms of his handling of the war in Gaza, he played a key role in preventing a larger and more deadly regional conflict.
From a policy standpoint, Biden arguably ranks among the best one-term presidents — certainly behind James Polk, who pushed the country’s westward expansion, but ahead of the likes of William Howard Taft, John Adams or George H.W. Bush. (In fairness, the lion’s share of one-term presidents have been either mediocre or bad, which is one of the reasons why they didn’t win re-election.)
But presidents are not judged by policy accomplishments alone. When it comes to proposing and signing legislation that transformed America, few presidents can hold a candle to Lyndon Johnson. But politically, he was a disaster who divided and arguably enfeebled the Democratic Party (at the presidential level) for a generation to come.
Biden’s political record may come to define his legacy — and not in a good way.
When he took office, Biden was viewed favorably by most voters. But by the fall of 2021, after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, his approval ratings went south — and never recovered.
A major reason were the inflation woes that undermined incumbent parties around the world. But Biden doesn’t get off the hook that easily. Even at his best, Biden is a mediocre communicator and, while he convinced 81 million Americans to vote for him in 2020 — he was never able to build the same type of political support as president. Though inflation began to recede in 2023 and 2024 and the economy improved, it didn’t translate into better poll numbers for Biden. His supporters will blame the media, congressional Republicans or even bad luck for Biden’s inability to win over the electorate or convince them that things in the country were improving. But the presidential bully pulpit is a powerful tool, and Biden failed to use it effectively.
Biden’s legacy is further tarnished by questions about his age and his decision to seek re-election.