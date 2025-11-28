Opinion

I study obesity and weight stigma. This ad for a weight-loss drug alarmed me.

Broader access to weight-loss drugs, combined with them being marketed to people with a healthy body weight, may have unintended consequences that include illness and death.

An Ozempic needle overlayed on a woman
Broader access to Ozempic may have unintended consequences, driving more compounding companies to dangerously market GLP-1s for cosmetic uses.Ben King / MS NOW; Getty Images
Dr. Melanie Jay, MD, MS, is a professor of medicine and population health at NYU Langone Health and a physician investigator specializing in obesity. Her research focuses on improving the treatment of obesity in medical settings and addressing weight stigma.