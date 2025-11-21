Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Can Mamdani talk his way out of Trump’s defunding threat?

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani faces a challenge at the White House: convince President Donald Trump not to cut federal funding to NYC — without bowing to him or abandoning his own values.

Zohran Mamdani in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Zohran Mamdani in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 4, 2025.AFP or licensors
By  Julia Jester

Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.