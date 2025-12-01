Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump DOJ argues key anti-discrimination law doesn’t apply to federal workers

Immigration judge says she was fired based on her race and gender — and because she’s a Democrat.

The Department of Justice seal and logo are displayed at the Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice seal and logo are displayed at the Department of Justice.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Ken Dilanian
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.