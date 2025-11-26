Opinion

This congressional odd couple swears a lawmaker stock trading ban is coming

Lawmakers have tried to prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks for years. But the Republican and Democrat leading the push think they might finally have action.

Rep. Seth Magaziner; Rep. Chip Roy.
Rep. Seth Magaziner and Rep. Chip Roy.Bill Clark/Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By  Ali Vitali  and  Mychael Schnell
Image: Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is MS NOW's senior congressional correspondent and the host of "Way Too Early." She is the author of "Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet."

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.