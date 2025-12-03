Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Stuff the drugs right up the noses of the gringos’

In this newsletter, Joe discusses the former Honduran president pardoned by President Donald Trump, AI use in college admissions and more.

Illustration: Natalie Sanders, photo: Getty Images, Universal Pictures via Youtube
By  Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."