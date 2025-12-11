As Obamacare subsidies near expiration, lawmakers point fingers and grasp at straws

With dueling health care bills expected to fail in the Senate on Thursday, lawmakers are already asking themselves a simple question: What comes next?
In all likelihood, the answer is higher premiums for those purchasing their health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.
But before premiums spike on Jan. 1, lawmakers are clinging to the hope that Thursday’s failed votes might jumpstart a bipartisan solution — even as Congress rapidly runs out of time.
“The time frame is: urgent, urgent, urgent,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told MS NOW.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who has recently been involved in bipartisan talks, said she hopes lawmakers will be able to address rising premiums “whenever we can get the votes.”
That almost certainly won’t be in time to prevent the increases, but Republicans and Democrats continue to float a range of alternative health care proposals, each with a different — and often slim — chance of enactment.
One of the more viable options is a bipartisan bill that would extend the enhanced subsidies for two years, implement new income caps and expand access to Health Savings Accounts, or HSAs. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, filed a discharge petition for the legislation on Wednesday, with the measure already drawing enough GOP signatures that, with every House Democrat, lawmakers could force a vote in the House.
“It’s a time-sensitive matter and it’s an existential matter for people back home that we care about, where this is a very real problem,” said Fitzpatrick, who represents one of three Republican congressional districts that Kamala Harris won in 2024.
Still, despite the Democratic interest in extending the subsidies, there are early signs that not enough Democrats will join the small smattering of Republicans who support the legislation.
An aide to House Democratic leadership summed up the bill this way to MS NOW: “The legislation isn’t workable.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., previously filed his own discharge petition, demanding a three-year extension of the enhanced subsidies — akin to what Senate Democrats are demanding. Asked about the Fitzpatrick discharge petition, Jeffries told reporters Wednesday evening: “I have no position on it.”
House Republicans, however, have other plans.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Wednesday that his conference plans to unveil its own proposal to lower health care costs by the end of this week, with the intention of bringing the measure to the floor for a vote next week.
What that bill will include, however, is anyone’s guess. Republicans tossed out several different proposals during a closed-door conference meeting on Wednesday, with leaders displaying a slide at one point that had 10 ideas on it, though hardly any detail about what those ideas might actually do.
Included on that slide, according to a lawmaker in the room who took a photo of the slide and asked not to be identified because the discussion is supposed to be private, were the following ideas:
- Association Health Plans
- Choice Accounts
- Health Savings Accounts
- Cost Sharing Reductions
- Codify Trump Administration rules to fix Unaffordable Care Act
- [Pharmacy Benefit Manager] Reform
- Innovation
- Price Transparency
- Site Neutrality
- Provider-owned Hospitals
Notably missing from the list? Extending the subsidies, with an increasing number of Republicans saying an extension is a nonstarter for them.
“The Democrats are the ones who actually put Obamacare in place,” said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
“It’s not our responsibility to fix Obamacare,” Harris added. “They broke it. They should fix it.”
Of course, with Republicans controlling the House, Senate and the White House, there’s no real way for Democrats to “fix it” without Republican help. And even some of the most conservative voices in the House are suggesting it’d be a mistake to let the subsidies lapse in their entirety without an alternative plan in place.