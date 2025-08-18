Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

A message to our community

We will continue to cover the day’s news, ask the questions that matter most, and share how it impacts you, without fear or favor.

MSNBC to become MS NOW, My Source News Opinion World August 18, 2025 / 04:17
By  MS NOW

MS NOW

The place for in-depth analysis, commentary and informed perspectives.