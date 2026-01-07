Opinion

Lucrative bets on Venezuela trigger insider trading scrutiny

An anonymous user placed a bet on Maduro’s ouster on Polymarket, the popular prediction market. It led to a $410,000 payout.

Polymarket signage is seen at the New York Stock Exchange.
Polymarket signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 13, 2025. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.