Judge dismisses Sarah Palin’s attempt to revive libel suit against The New York Times

Sarah Palin’s legal crusade against The New York Times over libel claims may have come to a quiet end, with a federal judge batting down her latest bid for a new trial.
The former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee has been trying to secure a legal judgment against the Times since 2017, over an op-ed that linked her political action committee’s rhetoric to a shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., that year. But as my MS NOW colleague Jordan Rubin has documented, her efforts have not been successful, with Palin losing a retrial in April.
The streak of defeats continued when U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff denied her request that he initiate yet another new trial and recuse himself. In his written opinion, Rakoff wrote that “any fair reading of the transcript shows that the Court frequently ruled in favor” of Palin and “was scrupulous in affording her a totally fair trial.”