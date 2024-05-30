Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Trump on trial in 60 seconds — day 23 /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

Beshear blasts Trump for ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to the economy; cites lasting damage concerns

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

Beshear blasts Trump for ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to the economy; cites lasting damage concerns

Jasmine Crockett lights up Texas Senate race: Texas wants ‘a fighter’

All In with Chris Hayes

Jasmine Crockett lights up Texas Senate race: Texas wants ‘a fighter’

JD Vance’s Supreme Court showdown could upend midterm campaign finance rules

All In with Chris Hayes

JD Vance’s Supreme Court showdown could upend midterm campaign finance rules

Rep. Robert Garcia demands more action on Epstein files as judge slams DOJ’s ‘lip service’

The Weeknight

Rep. Robert Garcia demands more action on Epstein files as judge slams DOJ’s ‘lip service’

Desperate! Trump begs billionaire to literally buy CNN for him as high prices doom second term

The Beat with Ari Melber

Desperate! Trump begs billionaire to literally buy CNN for him as high prices doom second term

Billionaire’s father calls President Trump, after his son’s media merger falls through

Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Billionaire’s father calls President Trump, after his son’s media merger falls through