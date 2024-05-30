Watch Michael Cohen’s first reaction to Trump’s historic guilty verdict /

Billionaire’s father calls President Trump, after his son’s media merger falls through 07:49

JD Vance’s Supreme Court showdown could upend midterm campaign finance rules 09:07

Jasmine Crockett lights up Texas Senate race: Texas wants ‘a fighter’ 08:22

Rep. Robert Garcia demands more action on Epstein files as judge slams DOJ’s ‘lip service’ 08:59

Trump’s waking nightmare: Melber on why secret Epstein court files are coming out for first time 06:38

As Trump campaigns in his state, top Pennsylvania Dem fires back: Trump’s inaction ‘the real con job’ 10:15

Desperate! Trump begs billionaire to literally buy CNN for him as high prices doom second term 11:57

Marine Corps Vet. on boat strikes: ‘Our moral reputation is taking a very serious hit’ 05:18

Economist: Americans feel ‘absolutely miserable’ about Trump’s economy 07:59