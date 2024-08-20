Obama calls Trump a ‘78-year-old billionaire’ with a leaf blower outside America’s window /

Survivors ‘will have their day in court’: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on new Epstein-related bill 06:26

‘Bubbling to the top’: Ex-congressman Max Rose describes cracks in MAGA coalition 10:36

‘Smash and grab presidency’: Political science professor describes Trump’s lawlessness in power 10:14

‘They’re desperate’: TN congressional candidate Aftyn Behn race neck and neck in deep-red district 05:45

MS NOW: Afghan community in legal limbo, fearing deportation after DC shooting 02:20

Eight people arrested Friday over massive Hong Kong high-rise fire that killed at least 128 02:00

‘Unbecoming’: Rep. Garcia reacts to Trump’s vow to halt immigration from ‘third world’ countries 08:58

128 confirmed dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire 03:33

Trump vows to “permanently pause” migration from “third world countries” after deadly DC shooting 10:29