Jill Biden honors husband Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention /

Trump calls National Guard shooting an ‘act of terror,’ orders 500 more troops to D.C. 14:15

National Guard shooting suspect drove to D.C. from Washington state for ‘brazen and targeted’ attack 21:19

New details emerge on National Guard shooting suspect’s immigration process 05:21

Suspect identified in D.C. shooting of two National Guard members, officials say 05:19

FBI Director Kash Patel, D.C. officials hold briefing on shooting of two National Guard members 08:14

At least one National Guard member shot near White House, Secret Service says 02:12

Introducing: Rachel Maddow presents: Burn Order 00:29

Introducing: Rachel Maddow presents: Burn Order 00:29

‘Jailhouse lawyer’ elected NOLA Criminal Court Clerk after spending nearly 30 years in prison 01:12