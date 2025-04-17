BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Florida State University /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
‘He’s not going to be president forever’: Pritzker vows accountability for Trump officials
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence: Trump publicly threatens Greenland to hide from questions about Epstein
11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle
Europe mulls retaliation as Trump intensifies tariff threat over Greenland
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Klobuchar: Instead of investigating Renee Good’s fatal shooting, Trump wants to investigate MN Dems
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Trump courts rude awakening expressing support for military occupation
All In with Chris Hayes