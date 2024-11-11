Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

Democrats may finally get their overdue political reckoning

Democrats largely avoided the usual fate of incumbent parties during the 2022 midterm elections. That result may have come back to haunt them.

Morning Joe debates Maureen Dowd’s ‘Democrats and the Case of Mistaken Identity Politics’ November 11, 2024 / 12:47
By  Joe Scarborough  and  Allison Detzel

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.