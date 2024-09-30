Trump’s new attacks on Harris are so vile even Republicans are calling him out

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 30 episode of “Morning Joe.”
With just over a month to go until the election, Donald Trump is escalating his personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Saturday during a rally in Wisconsin, the former president went after Harris’ mental fitness, telling the crowd, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it: Only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.”
It should go without saying, but it’s worth stating: There is no truth to Trump’s claims. Also, if Harris was so “mentally impaired” or “mentally disabled,” how did she manage to destroy the former president in a debate for 90 minutes — humiliating him so badly that he refuses to even debate her on Fox News? And if she’s had a mental condition from birth, then why did Trump donate thousands of dollars to her 2014 California attorney general campaign?
Trump’s attacks against Harris were so baseless and so offensive, that it forced Republicans to do something they rarely ever do: criticize him.